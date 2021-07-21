Sound Off – Wed 7/21/2021 – Julio Gonzalez & Zach Wasil

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Cuban immigrant and businessman Julio Gonzalez.

*Zach Wasil – from south county, whose family member died from the Covid vaccine. For more information go to: http://steph.press/ or https://www.covidvaccinevictims.com/victims.