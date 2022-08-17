Sound Off – Wed 08/17/2022 – Terrie Banish, Mary Theroux & FIRE

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Terrie Banish of the City of Atascadero for Cruisin’ Weekend.

*Documentary filmmaker Mary Theroux “Beyond Homeless”.

*From the free speech advocacy group FIRE, to discuss issues on college campuses, including Clovis Community College.