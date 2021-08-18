Sound Off – Wed 8/18/2021 – Lani Colhouer, Sheriff Mack & Will Hild

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Lani Colhouer for this weekend’s Inspired Home Expo.

*Rick Dalton, VP of CSPOA, in for Constitutional Sheriff Mack. For more information go to: https://cspoa.org/.

*Consumer’s Research Director Will Hild, to discuss Coca-Cola and other ‘woke’ corporations.