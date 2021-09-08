Sound Off – Wed 9/08/2021 – Norma Moye, Ret Maj Gen Schloesser & Timothy Snowball

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Norma Moye of Paso Robles Main Street Association.

*Retired Major General Jeffrey Schloesser to discuss Afghanistan and the Taliban. For more information about Major General Schloesser and his book “Marathon War”, go to his website: https://jeffschloesser.com/.

*Timothy Snowball of the Freedom Foundation to discuss his experience at the Natomas Unified School Board Meeting and what is happening in schools. For more information about the Freedom Foundation, go to their website: freedomfoundation.com.