Sound Off – Wed 09/14/2022 – Norma Moye, Dan Hathaway & Jim Cogan

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Norma Moye of Paso Robles Main Street for the upcoming Taste of Downtown. For more information email: [email protected]

*Dan Hathaway – Atascadero School Board Candidate. For more information about Dan, you can email him at: [email protected]

*Jim Cogan – Paso Robles School Board Candidate. For more information about Jim, you can go to his website: votecogan.com.