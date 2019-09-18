Sound Off – Wed 09/18/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*The Groves on 41 to discuss their sign issues with the county.

For more information about The Groves on 41 go to: https://thegroveson41.com/.

To sign their petition go to: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/916/578/184/save-our-farm-sign/

*Carly Yoost founder of Child Rescue Coalition. For more information go to: childrescuecoalition.org

*Talk Show Host & Author Karen Kataline to discuss the pursuit of impeachment.