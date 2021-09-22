Sound Off – Wed 9/22/2021 – Blaze N Bear, Mario Balaban of PV & Mark Mix

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Blaze N Bear Insurance.

*Mario Balaban of Project Veritas to discuss release of videos about the jab and the coverup of the government and pharmaceutical companies.

*Mark Mix of the Right to Work Committee regarding mandates and unions.