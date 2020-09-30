Sound Off – Wed 9/30/2020 Gary Goldman & Sandra Boccicchio

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Businessman and political analyst Gary Goldman to dissect the debates. For more information about Gary, go to his website: https://garyonbpl.com/



https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/WEDSO09302020.mp3

Sandra Boccicchio, from El Salvador to the American Dream.