Sound Off – Wed 10/23/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Norma Moye of Paso Robles Main Street for upcoming Golden Oak Honey Festival

*Friends from the Paso Robles Kiwanis & Optimist club to discuss this weekend’s Spelling Bee and Golf Tournament

*San Luis Obispo County Assistance League