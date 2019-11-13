Sound Off – Wed 11/13/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Maria Sabro from Paso Robles Loaves and Fishes with Paso PD’s SRO to talk about the 2019 Thanksgiving Basket Drive. For more information about giving donations go to: https://loavesandfishespaso.org/

*Mike Brown of COLAB