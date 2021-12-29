Sound Off – Wed 12/29/2021 – Mike Kucharski & Kaden Javadi

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Mike Kucharski, owner of the largest climate controlled trucking company in the nation, to discuss shipping and supply chain issues.

*North county student, Kaden Javadi, to share about his experience at the Junior World Finals Rodeo for Steer Wrestling.