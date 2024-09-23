Southbound 41/Eastbound 46 Temporary Detour Begins Today 9.23.2024

Caltrans announced there will be a detour in place at the Cholame “Y” for travelers transitioning from highway 41 southbound to highway 46 eastbound.

The detour will divert travelers to highway 46 west for about one mile before they will be allowed to turn around and continue to the 46 east. This detour is a part of the highway 46 east widening project, from a two-lane highway into a four-lane expressway. Message and directional signs will be present to assist travelers.

The detour will be in place from Monday, September 23rd through Friday, September 27th.