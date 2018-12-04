Space X – 12.04.2018

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket successfully blasted off from Vandenberg air force base yesterday, after several delays. The launch occurred around 10:30 yesterday morning. It was originally scheduled for November 19th.

It’s the first of two rocket launches planned this week from Vandenberg air force base. Another launch is scheduled for 8:19 Friday afternoon. The launch window is between 8:19 and 9:38. United Launch Alliance planning to launch a Delta 4 heavy rocket from Space Launch Complex-6 on south base. It will carry a national reconnaissance office payload.