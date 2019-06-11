Space X 6.11.2019

Tomorrow, Space X is scheduled to launch a rocket from Vandenberg air force base.

The launch is scheduled for 7:17 Wednesday morning. It’s a big rocket launch for the Canadian space agency. You may be able to hear it tomorrow morning.

The launch is powered by a Space X Falcon 9 rocket, which is the first rocket to be able to be re-used for multiple launches. That’s an effort to make commercial space launches more affordable. When the rocket separates from its payload, the rocket will return and land at landing zone 4 at the air force base.

You may hear a sonic boom tomorrow morning around 7:17 when that rocket lifts off from Vandenberg air force base.