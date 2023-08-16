SpaceX Targeting Thursday For Falcon 9 Launch 8.16.2023

SpaceX is targeting early Thursday morning at around 12:01 am for the launch of 21 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg spaceforce base.

Four additional launch opportunities are available if needed: two on the same day, and two on Friday. This will be the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

The booster will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship at the pacific ocean following separation.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to launch.