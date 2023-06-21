SpaceX Will Launch Falcon 9 Thursday 06.21.2023

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, June 22nd at 12:19 am for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg space force base in California.

The rocket will carry 47 Starlink satellites to low-orbit earth. The first stage booster used in this mission had previously launched in three other missions, and will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship stationed in the pacific ocean.

A live webcast will begin five minutes prior to liftoff, and a backup launch opportunity is available the same day at 11:53 pm.