Special Election Price Tag 03.20.2023

So how much is this election going to cost?

That’s an interesting question. We were told that it would cost the school district about $450 thousand.

But tomorrow, the San Luis Obispo county board supervisors has a budget item which suggests puts a $150 thousand dollar price tag on the election.

It’s item 14 on the supervisors consent agenda.

It reads, “request to authorize a budget adjustment for fund center 110 – clerk-recorder in the amount of $150,000 for costs associated with the April 18th, Paso Robles joint unified school district special vacancy election by 4/5 vote. All districts.”

We may learn more tomorrow morning, how much this school board election will cost and who is paying for it.