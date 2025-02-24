Special Meeting For Paso Council Conducting Interview For Advisory Bodies 2.24.2025

The Paso Robles city council will be conducting a special meeting tonight at 5 pm on the second floor at city hall.

Tonight’s meeting is to conduct interviews and appoint candidates for three of the city’s advisory bodies: the housing authority, supplemental tales tax oversight committee, and library board of trustees.

The housing authority, established in the 1940s, is responsible for the development and operation of affordable and quality housing projects in the city. The tales tax oversight committee reviews the revenues and expenditures from locally approved sales taxes. And the library board advocates for continued support for programs offered by the Paso Robles city library.

The housing authority and sales tax committee have 1 applicant each: David Anderson, an at-large incumbent, for the housing authority, and Kim Bankston for the sales tax oversight committee. For the library board, applicants are Cristina Brown and Marlyn Denter.