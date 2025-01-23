Speed Limit on Main Street in Templeton Reduced to 25 MPH 1.23.2025

Templeton residents may have noticed a reduced speed limit on Main street from 8th to 1st streets, from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

This change came from the county board of supervisors meeting on December 10th, where several county-owned roads had their speed limits changed.

Other modifications in the north county include posting a speed limit for South River road in Paso Robles, establishing a 45 mile per hour speed limit from the city’s limits to Neal Springs road.

Speed limit changes were made to other parts of county roads in Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Oceano, Avila Beach and Los Osos.

Most changes were 5 mph speed limit reductions.