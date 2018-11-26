Sports 11.26.2018

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was knocked out in the first round in a fight at the Forum. Liddell came out of retirement for the fight against rival Tito Ortiz. One network called his fight “ill-advised.” The 48-year-old Liddell has lost his last three UFC bouts by knockout. Liddell wrestled for Cal Poly before turning pro as a UFC fighter.

Cal Poly’s volleyball team will play university of San Diego in opening round of the NCAA tournament. If the Mustangs beat San Diego, they’ll likely take on USC. The Mustangs finished the regular season with an overall record of 25-2. They’re ranked #14 in the nation. They are led by two sisters from Napa whose parents met at Cal Poly. Their dad, Jim Van Winden, played basketball and their mom, Kelly, played volleyball at Cal Poly. Adlee Van Winden is a 6’1” senior, her younger sister, Torrey is a 6’3” junior. Torrey played one season at UCLA, but missed playing with her sister, so she transferred to Cal Poly. The rest is history. The Mustangs take on the Torreros Friday night in LA.

In high school cross country, the Paso Robles boys team finished 9th in the state championship Saturday at Woodward park in Fresno.