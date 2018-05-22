In Sports 5.22.2018

The second round CIF play-off games for baseball and softball today.

IN SOFTBALL,

The undefeated Templeton Eagles will play at Pomona Catholic this afternoon. The Eagles are 23-0.

Atascadero will host Woodrow Wilson of Long Beach this afternoon. In their first round game, Bailey Doherty threw a no-hitter.

Paso Robles Bearcats host Sonora this afternoon at 3:15.

IN BASEBALL,

San Luis Obispo’s baseball team is the only one in the county still alive in the CIF play-offs. They’ll host Arlington this afternoon.