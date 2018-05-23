In Sports 5.23.2018

The second round CIF play-off games for softball yesterday.



Atascadero beat Woodrow Wilson of Long Beach 5-1. We learn the Greyhounds will play Patriot High School in Riverside on Thursday.



The undefeated Templeton Eagles beat Pomona Catholic 1-0. The Eagles are now 24-0. They will play Thursday at Harvard-Westlake.



Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Sonora 9-0 yesterday to end their season. The Bearcats end up 17-9 for the season, 10-4 in the PAC 8.

IN BASEBALL,



San Luis Obispo’s baseball team losing to Arlington 9-3 yesterday at San Luis Obispo high school.