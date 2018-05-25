In Sports 5.25.2018

Templeton high school girls softball team beat Harvard-Westlake 5-1 yesterday in Studio City to advance to the semi-finals of the CIF playoffs.

Freshman Isabella Backer led off the game with a home run. Katie Murphy hit another next to give pitcher Ashley Daughtery the early lead. In the game, Backer went 3-4 with two home runs in the game. Murphy was 3-3 with the one homer. Ashley Daugherty struck out eight Wolverines. The undefeated Eagles improve to 25-0 for the season. They will host JW North at home Tuesday in the CIF semi-finals.

In Riverside, Atascadero beat Patriot High school 3-2. The Greyhounds scoring first in the sixth inning. Patriot tied it up, before the Greyhounds scored in the winning run. The Greyhounds will be on the road Tuesday against West High school of Torrance. The Warriors are 28-3 for the season. The Greyhounds are now 23-3. West against Atascadero next Tuesday in the semifinals of division 3 in the CIF playoffs. The game to be played in Torrance.