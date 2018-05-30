In Sports 5.30.2018

Templeton high school girls softball team lost to JW North of Riverside in the semi-finals of the CIF playoffs yesterday afternoon.

The final score was 8-3.

Athletic director Lindsay Campana-Franklin says it’s not fun to lose for the first time after winning 25 consecutive games, but the team had a remarkable season.

Junior Ashley Daugherty struck out twelve in the game. She also hit a home run for the Eagles. The Huskies benefited from some lucky bloopers and six Templeton errors on defense. The Eagles end their season with a record of 25-1. The Huskies advance to the CIF championship game.

Atascadero lost to West 6-4 in the division three semifinal in Torrance. The Greyhounds rallied to score two runs in each of the last two innings, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Warriors. West scored three runs in the 7th inning to seal the victory. West Torrance advances to the championship game. Atascadero ends the season with a record of 23-4.