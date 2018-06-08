In Sports 6.08.2018

Two Cal Poly players picked up in the major league draft early this week.

Junior center-fielder Alex Mckenna as taken in the fourth round by the Houston Astros. Then junior catcher Nick Meyer was selected by the New York Mets. Another player was picked in the waning hours of the draft. Middle infielder Kyle Marinconz was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 24th round. Kyle is a junior from San Jose.

History shows the best Mustangs were not always drafted in the early rounds. You may remember Ozzie Smith was drafted out of Cal Poly in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres. He ended up being an all-star for the St. Louis Cardinals. A statue of Ozzie Smith stands outside the baseball park.

Mike Krukow was drafted out of Cal Poly in the eighth round by the Cubs. Krukow became a legend with the giants, not only as a pitcher, but also as a TV and radio announcer. Krukow says he started announcing games while watching his Mustang teammates play from the bull pen.

The round when the players are drafted is not always a measure of their future success.