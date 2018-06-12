In Sports 6.12.2018

The college world series gets underway this weekend in Omaha.

Eight teams qualify for the championship. None, however, from California.

Cal State Fullerton eliminated in the Super Regionals by the Washington Huskies. The Huskies are led by Joe Wainhouse, a player that is compared to Paul Bunyon, because of a big beard and his unbuttoned jersey.

He’s 6.6, 255 pounds and bats left.

He’s homered in 11 of his last 15 games.

His dad, Dave Wainhouse, played for five major league teams. Joe’s fondest baseball memory, hitting with his dad in the St. Louis Cardinal batting cages, when his dad played for the cards.

The only other west coast team at the college world series…The Oregon State Beavers- seeded third in the tournament.

In the Regionals and Super Regionals they beat Northwestern State, LSU and Minnesota. The Beavers clobbered LSU in two games…14-1 and 12-0.

The other six teams in the college world series are from the south: North Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas Tech, Arkansas, and Florida.