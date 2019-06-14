Sports 6.14.2019

In California sports, the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to win the NBA Championship last night in Oakland. Clay Thompson scored 30 for the Warriors, but left the game with an injury. The Raptors outscored the Warriors by six points in the 4th quarter, and won the game by four points.

At the US Open in Pebble Beach, Justin Rose of the United Kingdom finished six under par in the first round to take a one stroke lead Thursday. 25-year-old Xander Schauffele is tied for second with three other golfers at five under. Two others are tied at four under. Former Greyhound Austin Kaiser is caddying for Xander Schauffele. He says the key to playing well at Pebble Beach is not hitting the long ball, but managing your game.

Today’s tee times, leader Justin Rose tees off at 8:24 with Tiger Woods, who is five strokes back. Jordan Spieth is also in that threesome. Tiger is tied for 28th place, one stroke under par. Speith is one stroke over. Xander Schauffele tees off at 2:09 this afternoon with Matt Wallace of the UK and Cameron Smith of Australia.

Some remarkable athletes walking the Pebble Beach course today in the US Open.