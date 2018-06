The college world series underway in Omaha.

With two out in the top of the ninth, the Arkansas Razorbacks failed to catch a foul ball which would have clinched the championship. The Oregon State Beavers hitter then singled in a run to tie the game, and the next hitter homered to score two more runs. Oregon State won the game 5-3.

The Beavers forcing a decisive game three tonight in Omaha.