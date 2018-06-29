In Sports 6.29.2018

Oregon state wins the college world series by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 5-0 yesterday in Omaha. It was the first time the Hogs were shut out all season.

Freshman pitcher Kevin Abel of San Diego threw a complete game two-hitter. Oregon state’s catcher Adley Rutchman of Sherwood was named outstanding player of the college world series. Rutchman’s grandfather, Adolf Rutchman, was a legendary football and baseball coach at Linfield college in Oregon. He’s the only coach at any collegiate level to win national championships in both baseball and football.

Young Adley hit .567 for the series and set a new record for hits with 17. He’s also played football as a freshman at Oregon State, but this year he focused on baseball. He hit over .410 this season. He’s expected to be taken among the first few players next year in the major league draft.

It’s the third Oregon state tile in the past 15 years. They also won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007 under head coach Pat Casey.