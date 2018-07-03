In Sports 7.02.2018

It was 24 years go today, one of the most remarkable play in professional sports occurred involving Jose Canseco.

Texas rangers were playing the Cleveland Indians in the old Cleveland ballpark. A fly ball was hit deep to right field. As Canseco drifted back to catch it near the wall, he looked at the ball, and then at the wall, and the ball struck his head and bounced up about six feet to clear the fence for a home-run. Otherwise, it probably would have been a double, unless of course he’d caught it, when it would have been an out. Instead, the ball bounced high off of Canseco’s head and over the fence for a home run.