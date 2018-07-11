In Sports 7.10.2018

Former Cal Poly outfielder Mitch Haniger is named to the all star team.

Haniger is a reserve on the American league roster.

He plays for the Seattle Mariners.

Mitch is a clutch hitter.

He has 13 game-winning RBI’s.

11 home runs in the seventh inning or later.

He is second in the American league with 62 RBI’s.

Haniger attended Archbishop Mitty high school in San Jose before Cal Poly. He was an outstanding player in the West Catholic Athletic league, batting .370, and on the football field, making 75 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver.

As a freshman with the mustangs, he batted .325 and was named freshman of the year in the Big West.

He was drafted in the supplemental section of the first round in the 2012 draft by the Milwaukie Brewers. He played for Arizona before being traded to Seattle.