In Sports 8.14.2018

The Templeton volleyball team opens their season tonight at home.

The Eagles hosting Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria. The non-conference game to be played at six at Templeton high school. Freshmen and JV games at 4 and 5 will precede the varsity game at six.

Last year, the Templeton girls volleyball team finished with the season with a record of 24-5, advancing deep into the CIF play-offs.

They lost in the quarterfinals to Ontario Christian in a close match.

Most of the starters on that remarkable team return for the 2018 season, which opens tonight at six.