In Sports 8.15.2018

The Templeton volleyball team opens their season at home last night.

The Eagles hosting Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria. The Eagles won 3 zip, 25-10, 25-16, 25-10.

Athletic director Lindsay Franklin says fall sports are now underway at the high school level.

Last year, the Templeton girls volleyball team finished the season with a record of 24-5. Most of the starters on that remarkable team return for the 2018 season, and they’ve got some freshmen on the team as well.

The first football game is a week from Friday. The Eagles hosting the Aptos Mariners.