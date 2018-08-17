In Sports 8.17.2018

The Cal Poly women’s soccer team kicks off its season with an exciting double-overtime scoreless draw against Marquette University.

Paso Robles city councilman Fred strong is a Marquette alumnus. Although, when he attended Marquette, they were the Warriors, not the Golden Eagles. They changed the name after winning the national championship in basketball in 1977.

Getting back to women’s soccer, the Mustangs will travel to LA next Friday to take on #12 USC. Then they’ll host Boise State at 12 noon, Sunday, August 26th. That’s Youth Day at Spanos Stadium.

Free for kids 13-and-under.

The Mustangs against the Boise State Broncos.