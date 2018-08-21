In Sports 8.21.2018

The Templeton volleyball team travels today for a non-conference game this evening. They’re playing at Santa Ynez. The Eagles coming off a convincing win over Pioneer Valley in their first game of the season.

Atascadero girls volleyball hosting Pioneer Valley tomorrow at 6:30

This afternoon, the Paso Robles girls water polo team plays at Atascadero. That match getting underway at 5:00.

The Greyhound football team hosts San Luis Obispo Friday night. The Bearcats host Frontier of Bakersfield at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Last year, Frontier beat Atascadero 31-13.

Last weekend, the Titans beat Sunnyside of Fresno 42-15.

Friday night, the Templeton Eagles open their football season against the Aptos Mariners. The Mariners coach is nationally renowned for deceptive fly offense.

You can hear the game Friday night here on KPRL Friday evening.