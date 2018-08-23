In Sports 8.23.2018

The Atascadero Greyhound volleyball team beat Pioneer Valley 3-0.

The game scores were 25-11, 25-15 and 25-14.

Tonight, the Templeton girls volleyball team hosts St. Joseph at six at Templeton high school. The Eagles are undefeated at 2-0. The Knights are 0-1.

High school football kicks into full gear tomorrow. The Templeton Eagles hosting Aptos tomorrow night at 7:30. You can hear the game live here on am 12:30 KPRL.

The Atascadero Greyhounds open their season against San Luis Obispo tomorrow night. Also a home game.

The Paso Robles Bearcats host Frontier of Bakersfield at War Memorial stadium.