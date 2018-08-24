In Sports 8.24.2018

Last night, the Templeton girls volleyball team beat St. Joseph 3-0. The scores 25-10, 25-17, 25-16. The Eagles remain undefeated at 3-0. Tomorrow, they travel to Bakersfield to take on East Bakersfield.

Tonight, the Templeton Eagles open their football season with a home game against the Aptos Mariners. Kick off is at 7:30 tonight at Templeton high school. You can hear the game live here on KPRL beginning with the pregame show at 7:15.

The Atascadero Greyhounds are also at home. The Greyhounds host San Luis Obispo tonight.

The Paso Robles Bearcats play their first home game tonight. The Bearcats host Frontier of Bakersfield. Each team has played one game. The Bearcats lost last Friday to Buchanon in Clovis 56-17. Frontier of Bakersfield beat Sunnyside 42-15 in their opener. Kick off is at 7:30 tonight at War Memorial stadium.