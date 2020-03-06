Spring Forward, Fall Back 3.06.2020

Spring forward, fall back.

This is the weekend to set all your clocks forward one hour. Some electronic clocks do it automatically, but others, like your oven or your watch, you’ll have to adjust yourself.

Fire departments also advise that this is a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors. Those devices save lives, but they will not operate if the batteries are dead. So, the time change is an opportunity to remind people to change those batteries.

Spring like showers may occur tonight and early tomorrow morning.

About a 30% chance of precipitation overnight. We’ll have more on the weather coming up.