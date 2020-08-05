Spring Street Roadwork 8.05.2020

Roadwork continues on the north end of Spring Street in Paso Robles, but most of the resurfacing is complete. Crews from Souza Construction are working on the manholes to level the road to allow easy access while maintaining a smooth surface.

While that work continues in the center of Spring Street north of 24th Street, they have also painted temporary crosswalks for pedestrians on side streets. Striping will occur when the construction is complete.

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously when traveling Spring Street. The construction should be complete in the next couple weeks.