Squirrel 10.11.2018

Police in Florida remove an airline passenger carrying an “emotional support squirrel.”

Initially, the passenger refused to disembark the plane at Orlando international airport. Then passengers on board the Frontier airlines flight 1612 were told there was a “situation” and everyone needed to get off the plane.

Frontier said the passenger had noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal. She did not indicate, however, that it was a squirrel.

Frontier airlines says that rodents are not one of the animals allowed on their flights.