St. Patrick’s Day 03.17.2022

St. Patrick’s Day today. Historians believe it was on this date, March 17th, that St. Patrick died in 461 at the age of 76.

Born in Roman Britain in the 4th century, St. Patrick was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped, but returned about 432 to convert the Irish to Christianity.

By the time he died he had established monasteries, churches and schools. Irish immigrants to the US transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a celebration of things Irish. Boston held it’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737. Since 1962, Chicago has colored its river green to make the holiday. You’re encouraged to wear green today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today.