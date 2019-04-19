Stabbing 4.19.2019

Paso Robles police responded to a fight yesterday afternoon at Pine and 10th streets in Paso Robles near the police station.

Police found two 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old involved in an altercation. The police were advised that two others had been stabbed and had arrived at a local hospital. Neither victim suffered life threatening injuries.

Officers say the altercation related to an unreported theft of stolen marijuana products the previous day. The theft inspired several friends to try to recover the stolen items.

The police are continuing their investigation into the altercation.