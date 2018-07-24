Stabbing 7.24.2018

A fatal stabbing Sunday night on BART at an Oakland subway station.

27-year-old John Lee Cowell is accused of fatally stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the neck. He also stabbed her sister as they exited a train at the Oakland BART station.

The attack was described as unprovoked.

Cowell had been riding in the same car as 18-year-old Nia Wilson and her sister, Lahtifa Wilson. Another sister was with them. BART police say Cowell did not interact with the sisters before he stabbed them as they left the train.