Stabbing 8.09.2019

Police say four people are dead, two are wounded after a series of southern California stabbings. 33-year-old Zachary Castaneda of Garden Grove was arrested. He’s a known gang member.

Santa Ana police say Castaneda reportedly went on a deadly stabbing spree and killed at least four people in Orange county wednesday. Two men were stabbed repeatedly. One man was pronounced dead at the apartment. The other died later.

The suspect then went into a Subway restaurant and stabbed a person to death before going to a nearby 7-Eleven and attacking a security guard. Santa Ana police said the man at the 7-Eleven died at the hospital.

Police say when they arrived at the 7-Eleven and encountered the suspect, he was armed with a knife and handgun. He was taken into custody.

Police say they believe the motive for the violence was robbery and that the attacks were random.