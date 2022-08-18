Stacy Korsgaden Running in Grover Beach 08.18.2022

In the south county, Stacy Korsgaden is running again. The two-time supervisorial candidate is now running for mayor of Grover Beach.

She lost big to Dawn Ortiz in the June primary. Losing by nearly 30 percentage points.

But she nearly upset supervisor Adam Hill in 2020. Adam Hill won by only two percentage points. Hill died of a drug overdose several months after winning the election.

Adam Hill’s friend and ally, supervisor Bruce Gibson, is running for re-election in the newly drawn second district, which includes parts of the north county.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson is running against Dr. Bruce Jones, a retired orthopedic physician, who served as chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group.