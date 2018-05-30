Starbucks 5.30.2018

North county Starbucks closed early yesterday for racial bias training.

That’s after two African American men were arrested in Philadlephia after the visited a Starbucks store. They didn’t buy anything. They just sat down and waited. When the manager asked them to leave, they refused, so she called police.

Police asked them to move on, but they refused and they were arrested. Yesterday 8,000 Starbucks stores closed so employees could receive racial bias training. North county Starbucks stores among them. They reopened this morning.