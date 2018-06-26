State Legislators 6.26.2018

In the past few years, the state of California has paid out millions of dollars to women who accused legislators of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Yesterday, a panel of lawmakers approves a new sexual misconduct policy that will ask outside experts to substantiate claims and recommend discipline. Lawmakers, however, will still have the ultimate say on how to discipline their colleagues and employees. The new policy comes in response to the millions of dollars paid out in the past few years, and the behavior of politicians and Hollywood personalities like Harvey Wienstein, Anthony Weiner, Bill Clinton, and Bill Cosby.