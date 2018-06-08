State Parks 6.08.2018

The state parks department is asking for input on how to redesign the Oceano Dunes.

Each year, more than two million people visit the park. There’s growing concern about the impacts of recreational vehicles on air quality. They’re asking for input from the public on what the new rules should be in the park.

For instance, do people want a pier at the end of Pier Avenue? Do they want a motorcycle track?

State parks is developing a plan which will be taken to the coastal commission for final approval.