State Parks and Oceano Dunes 11.22.2019

County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) director Gary Willey calls it a waste of money.

The state parks department spending $437 thousand dollars on a study to ascertain if ocean algae is to blame for air pollution downwind of the Oceano Dunes state vehicular recreation area. Willey calls it “a wild goose chase.”

At a hearing this week in San Luis Obispo county, the state defended the study. The air pollution control district recommended against state parks conducting the research in a letter sent this past February.