Many state workers to get raises in the coming months.

The governor signing new contracts with state workers that is boosting the pay for about two thirds of those working for the state. The raises are mostly about 3% per year. But in some hard-to-fill positions, the increases are up to 25%.

Last year the state spent $18.4 billion dollars in wages. There’s also about $8.2 billion on retirement and health benefits. The total about $26.6 billion dollars, Which is up from $19 billion ten years ago.